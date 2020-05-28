nadalie berry
Born: February 15, 1934
Died: September 4, 2015
Devoted wife to Richard Thomas Berry (1929-2007) for 55 years. She resided in Wayne, Illinois for 44 years and in Aurora, Illinois from 2005-2015. Nadalie is survived by two of her children: David (Barbara) of Elgin, IL, and Coleen (Paul) Lehman of Naperville, IL; three grandchildren: Daniel, Quinn and Dylan Berry; and two great-grandchildren: David and Naomi Berry. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sons Stephen (in infancy) and Richard Jr. in 2006. Son Mark passed away in 2018.
Nadalie was an avid gardener and participated in many community organizations (served as President of the Wayne Garden Club, served as President of the Wayne Women's Club, as a member of the church choir and as a volunteer for Family Shelter Services). She loved to play bridge, cards and Yahtzee, but most especially, spending time with her family and close friends. She was an inspiration to all who knew her --- graceful, elegant, kind, dedicated, and the pillar of strength.
Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and dear friend to many. Nadalie was the sweetest and doting "Grammy" to her grand-dogs. A Celebration of Life memorial service was held in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2016. She eternally lives within "Our Hearts".
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Born: February 15, 1934
Died: September 4, 2015
Devoted wife to Richard Thomas Berry (1929-2007) for 55 years. She resided in Wayne, Illinois for 44 years and in Aurora, Illinois from 2005-2015. Nadalie is survived by two of her children: David (Barbara) of Elgin, IL, and Coleen (Paul) Lehman of Naperville, IL; three grandchildren: Daniel, Quinn and Dylan Berry; and two great-grandchildren: David and Naomi Berry. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sons Stephen (in infancy) and Richard Jr. in 2006. Son Mark passed away in 2018.
Nadalie was an avid gardener and participated in many community organizations (served as President of the Wayne Garden Club, served as President of the Wayne Women's Club, as a member of the church choir and as a volunteer for Family Shelter Services). She loved to play bridge, cards and Yahtzee, but most especially, spending time with her family and close friends. She was an inspiration to all who knew her --- graceful, elegant, kind, dedicated, and the pillar of strength.
Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and dear friend to many. Nadalie was the sweetest and doting "Grammy" to her grand-dogs. A Celebration of Life memorial service was held in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2016. She eternally lives within "Our Hearts".
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 28, 2020.