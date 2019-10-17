|
|
NANCY KOHLHAGEN
Born: November 11, 1931; in Rockford, IL
Died: October 7, 2019; in The Villages, FL
Nancy was Queen of the May Festival of Rockford West High School 1949. Nancy is a Rockford West High School graduate, Class of 1950 and she went on to attend Northwestern University for one year afterwards. She married her husband Richard in Rockford, IL in 1953 and was Sweetheart of Sigma Chi at University of Illinois, 1953. In 1954 Nancy graduated from University of Illinois, Champaign/Urbana. Nancy loved her catholic faith, playing Bridge, solving crosswords, beach combing, reading, watching Jeopardy and mostly being with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Richard, The Villages, FL; children Doug (Michelle) Kohlhagen, Portland, OR, Dave (Chris) Kohlhagen, St. Charles, IL, Rick (Mary Jo) Kohlhagen, St. Charles, IL, Rob Kohlhagen, Racine, WI, Becky (Jim) Gerhardt, Louisville, KY, and Shelly (Ed) Collazo, Batavila, IL; grandchildren Nick, Steve, Dan, Phil, Jeremiah, Josh, Missy, Pat, Cassidy, Ciara, Logan, Savannah, Lindsey, Connor, Casey, Tylor, Katlyn, Kyle, and Christopher; 14 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law Terry Jessen, Rockton, IL. Nancy is preceded in death by her late daughter Cindy Jessen; parents Diser and Grace O'Connor; and siblings Diser and Mary O'Connor.
Service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL. Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019