Nancy Rowland Filbert
Born: February 15, 1926
Died: January 20, 2020
Nancy Rowland Filbert, age 93, of Pittsfield, Illinois died peacefully on Monday January 20, 2020 at the Manor.
Nancy Rowland was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 15, 1926 to Loyal and Ruth (nee Johnson) Rowland. She had three siblings, older sister Jean, a brother who died at birth and younger sister, Dorothy. Her parents and siblings all predeceased her.
Nancy spent her early years in Oak Park, Illinois and eventually lived in Palatine, Illinois where she graduated from high school in 1944. Her youth was greatly shaped by the Depression and World War II. She attended one year at Coe College in Iowa before returning to Chicago for work.
In late 1945, at a Methodist gathering, she met Charles B. Filbert who had just returned from four years at war. They were married in May, 1946 and shortly thereafter settled in Geneva, Illinois to be close to family. During a forty plus year residence in Geneva they raised a family consisting of Carolyn Ryczek, James Filbert and Walker Filbert. Nancy was a homemaker, active Methodist and President of many woman's organizations. Her artistic, creative and organizational talents were well known and sought out by many. In the eighties, she focused her talents being employed as the Executive Secretary of the Woman's Board of the Art Institute of Chicago, Illinois.
Nancy and Charles retired to Pike County, Illinois in December, 1989. Nancy continued her involvement in local activities, the Methodist Church and being a member of P.E.O. She greatly enjoyed painting many pictures of Pike County scenery among other pursuits.
Nancy is survived by her three children; Carolyn Ryczek of Massachusetts, James Filbert (Noue) of Pittsfield and Walker Filbert (Amelia Dean) of Pittsfield, seven grandchildren; Joshua Filbert (Suzanne), Robin Ryczek, Joe Filbert, Bryan Ryczek, August Filbert, Rowland Filbert and Martin Filbert, two great grandchildren; Claire Filbert and Ben Filbert, both of Pittsfield, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Charles and son-in-law, Dick Ryczek.
Visitation will take place at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield, Illinois on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. A traditional Methodist funeral service will be held at the Pittsfield United Methodist Church on Friday January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a meal at the church immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the United Methodist Church of Pittsfield, Illinois. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020