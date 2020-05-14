Nancy Wright-NelsonBorn: July 25, 1938; in Chicago, ILDied: March 22, 2020; in North Aurora, ILNancy Wright-Nelson, nee Biladeau, passed away on March 22, 2020 in North Aurora, IL. She was born on July 25, 1938 in Chicago, the only child to parents Russell and Sally Biladeau (McDaniel).She graduated from Proviso High School in 1956 and enjoyed keeping up with friends from there, and joining the reunion committees to bring classmates together.Ms. Wright-Nelson was a force of nature... bold, outspoken and with a flair for the dramatic. An aspiring actress, she loved performing in community theater, starting at Divine Infant in Westchester, IL, and later at Richmond Civic Theater in Richmond, IN, where she played the leading roles in shows like "Hello Dolly" and "Mame."She married William Wright, another Proviso graduate, in 1962, and they had three children. It was following a divorce that Ms. Wright-Nelson established herself professionally, holding various sales and administrative roles before ultimately launching her own executive recruiting firm, Wright-Nelson Enterprises. She enjoyed great professional success in this role, matching marketing executives with corporations and agencies.She had a strong work ethic that she instilled in her children along with the belief that they could accomplish anything they worked hard toward because she had demonstrated that for them. An avid crossword puzzle and Jeopardy fan, she had an unparalleled vocabulary and knowledge of obscure facts.In 1987, she married David Nelson. They shared a love of cooking and sports and were happily married (despite the fact that she was a Bears fan and he was a Packers fan) until his passing in 2014.She found her greatest joy in being a grandmother and being a best friend and cheerleader and keeper of their secrets. Her love for them was boundless, and she spoiled them endlessly. Ms. Wright-Nelson had a smile and a laugh and a light about her that lit up any room. Age did not dim her beauty; she was striking until the day she left this world.In her later years, she struggled as dementia sometimes stole her words and her thoughts. The disease did not rob of her resolve or her smile or the knowledge of how fiercely she was loved.Asked how she wanted to be remembered, she answered for her three children, of whom she was most proud. They are: Scott (Traci) Wright; Jean Medina; and John (Jennifer) Wright. She also is survived by two step children: Maggie (Michael) Bradford and Brian (Bridget) Nelson. She is survived by seven grandchildren: Isabella, Olivia and Sophia Medina; Ava and MacKenzie Wright; Kate Zernzach and Will Wright. She also is survived by four step grandchildren. The family will host a celebration of Nancy's life at a later time when all can safely gather. For further information please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337