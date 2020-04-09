Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Nettie S. Nord


1931 - 2020
Nettie S. Nord Obituary
Nettie S. Nord

Born: February 16, 1931; in Tampa, FL

Died: March 30, 2020; in Geneva, IL

Nettie S. Nord, age 89, of Geneva, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at The Reserve of Geneva with her loving family by her side.

She was born February 16, 1931, in Tampa, Florida, the daughter of Fred and Bertha (Lyons) Shell.

Upon graduation from Aurora College (now Aurora University) she married her college sweetheart, Leslie Nord, of St. Charles. She taught at the Fourth Street School in Geneva for three years. Most of her life was spent in St. Charles and Geneva. Nettie loved working in her flower garden and the company of the butterflies and birds it attracted. However, her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by devoted husband of 65 years Leslie; children Eric (Loville) of Dallas, Lisa (Mark) Seplak of Hinsdale, and Cynthia Nord of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren Brad Seplak and Hayley Price; Ian and Victoria Nord; and many other dear relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Evelyn Thomas and David Shell.

A graveside service will be held privately at Union Cemetery in St. Charles.

Memorials would be appreciated to the .

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020
