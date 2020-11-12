1/
Norm Johnson
Norm Johnson

Norm Johnson, 87, passed away Nov. 4th. He was born and raised in Oak Park, IL. In 1969 he married his wife, Ivy, and they lived in the St. Charles, Geneva area for 51 years.

Norm worked in the printing ink industry and enjoyed a successful career in Research and Development.

He had a passion for aviation and airplanes all his life and was an active member of the Fox Valley R/C Aero Club for many years.

Norm was also a long-time, active member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Charles.

Norm leaves behind his wife Ivy, nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid restrictions the family will be having a private service with immediate family.

For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
