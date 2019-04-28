Norma B. Bergland



Born: June 29, 1950; in Berwyn, IL



Died: April 25, 2019; in St. Charles, IL



Norma B. Bergland, a longtime resident of Elburn and St. Charles, 68, passed away peacefully at home in St. Charles on Thursday April 25, 2019. Norma was born on June 29, 1950 to Norman and Florence (nee Cerny) Bode in Berwyn, IL. She was united in marriage to Robert Bergland on June 11, 1971 in Cicero, IL.



Norma taught 4th grade at Anderson School from 1972-1978. She left to work side by side with her husband for their family owned business, Northwest Property Management. Aside from her career, Norma was an avid reader and loved nature. Her dog, Buddy, was her loyal companion. She especially loved spending time with family and friends in the family home in Minocqua, WI.



She leaves her husband, Robert Bergland, and a son Christopher (Linsdsay) Bergland.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



All services will be private.



Arrangements handled by Moss-Norris Funeral Home 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary