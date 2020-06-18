Norman Dale Clegg
Born: November 17, 1935; in Washington, D.C
Died: June 9, 2020; in Hot Springs, AR
Dale Clegg was born November 17, 1935, in Washington, D.C., and died peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was 84.
Dale grew up in Downers Grove, Illinois, and is a graduate of Downers Grove (North) High School and the University of Illinois at Chicago.
In July 1956, he married his partner for life and golfing companion, Cosette (Cosy) Hahn. They raised five children in St. Charles, Illinois, where he spent most of his career as a trusted pharmacist and part-owner of Burger Drugs.
Dale was always up for a game of basketball or wiffle ball with his kids, and he loved to buy a new (or used) car every 2 to 3 years, a habit that continued after he and Cosy retired to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, in 1997. Dale was a beloved elder and choir member of the local Woodlands Presbyterian Church. He also enjoyed line dancing with Cosy and singing with the HSV Barbershop Quartet and HSV Chanticleers.
A proud member of the HSV Chicago Cubs Fan Club, Dale actually lived long enough to see his beloved Cubs win the World Series in 2016.
Dale was an avid golfer, and he celebrated his 75th birthday with the only hole-in-one of his life on the village's Cortez course.
He had a penchant for acting silly and a wonderful habit of breaking into uncontrolled fits of laughter.
Dale will be remembered for his kindness and gentle spirit, and his hugs will be missed. Dale always wanted to lend a helping hand and was there when his friends and family needed him.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Laura, and his daughter, Sandra. He is survived by his wife, Cosette; his brother, Ross (Dorothy); his sons, Ken (Gayle), Dan (Paula), Tom (Karen) and Rick (Amy); his grandchildren, Brian (Lindsay), Melissa, Ninah (Kirk), Caitra, Dustin and Joel; and a great-grandchild, Alexandra. Online condolences to be made at www.cedarvalefuneralhome.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.