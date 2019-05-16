|
Norman J. Mercer
Norman Joseph Mercer, age 85, formerly of St. Charles, Illinois, passed away at his home in Suwanee, Georgia on April 26, 2019.
Norman is survived by his wife Dawn of 55 years, daughter Jill (Kevin) Long, son Jeffrey, grandson Joshua Long, sister Veronica Samos, brother-in-law James Gettings, sister-in-law Cynthia Mueller and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Norman B., mother Mary, brother James, and sisters Bernadine Wamboldt and Carol Robinson.
A memorial graveside service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11am.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Norm's memory can be made to a .
Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 16, 2019