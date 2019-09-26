|
Orville F. Mastalka
Born: January 7, 1927; in Kingfisher, OK
Died: September 22, 2019; in Geneva, IL
Orville F. Mastalka, 92, of St. Charles passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva. He was born in Kingfisher, Oklahoma January 7, 1927 the son of Joseph and Flora (nee Nelms) Mastalka. He was united in marriage to Sibyl Brownlee in 1949 in Wichita, Kansas.
He is a veteran of the United States Navy who served during World War II. Orville had a long and proud career for over forty years working for General Mills. He originally started his career at the General Mills flour mill in Wichita, Kansas before being transferred to the West Chicago Plant.
He is survived by his loving and adored wife Sibyl; two sons Mark (Jerlyn) Mastalka and Lance (Lori) Mastalka; three grandchildren; Jennifer (David) Rensner, Christina Mastalka and Brenda Mastalka; three great-grandchildren, James, Desirae and Mathias; and a brother Danny Mastalka.
He is preceded in death by his brother Floyd Mastalka.
All funeral services were held private. He was laid to rest in Kingfisher Cemetery in Kingfisher, Oklahoma.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019