Pamela J. Payne
1960 - 2020
Pamela J. Payne

Born: October 21, 1960; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 4, 2020; in Geneva, IL

Pamela J. Payne, age 59, of Geneva, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

She was born October 21, 1960, in Chicago, the daughter of Henry and Kay (Morris) Brinkman.

Pamela worked as a trade show consultant for Molex Electronics. She also worked part time as a florist. She enjoyed listening to music and cheering for the Chicago White Sox. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years Kevin Payne; children Ryan (Alyssa) of Geneva and Caitlin of Chicago; grandson Liam; siblings Kathy (Steven) Russell of Plainfield, Karen Jensen of Woodridge, Charles of Naperville, and Elizabeth (Daniel) Ruiz of Bolingbrook; and many other dear nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Henry Brinkman Sr. and siblings Henry Jr. and William.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, please call 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2020.
