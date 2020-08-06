Patricia Ann Kostiwa



Born: May 27, 1942; in Chicago, IL



Died: July 23, 2020; in St. Charles, IL



Patricia Ann Kostiwa, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in her home in St. Charles, IL in the company of her sons. She is survived by her husband and two sons, Kurt Kostiwa and Wade (Irene) Kostiwa; and two beloved grandchildren. Her brother, Joseph Adams, preceded her in death.



Patricia was born May 27, 1942 in Chicago to Joseph and Marian Adams. She married Dale Konrad Kostiwa on October 30, 1965. Patricia attended Morton High School,Morton Junior College, and the University of Illinois Urbana. She worked as a dental assistant in an orthodontics practice alongside her husband Dale. She also worked as a myofunctional therapist, a real estate broker, and was a proud member of the St. Charles Community. Over the years, she enjoyed golfing, travelling, gardening, reading, and the camaraderie of her tennis club, book club and Bible Study friends. Each home that Patricia lived in was a sanctuary, beautifully decorated for holidays and gatherings of family and friends. She was an excellent hostess and always had a smile. These qualities remained strong through her final days. Her pleasant voice and warm manner will be greatly missed. She received great comfort from the outpouring of support following her cancer diagnosis. We are especially thankful for the cards, flowers, and meals that brightened her days, lifted her heart and helped our family through her final days. Thank you to Vitas Hospice for your compassionate care.



A small, private interment will be held. We ask that in lieu of flowers, you deliver hope by "paying it forward" in Patricia's memory to someone in need of encouragement, kindness and support.





