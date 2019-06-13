|
Patricia C. Sidmore
Born: December 19, 1930
Died: June 7, 2019
Patricia C. Sidmore, 88, of North Aurora, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois.
She is survived by her three children, Michael P. Sidmore, Linda Balla, Daniel (Jenny) Sidmore; four grandchildren, Katie (Jay) Kulakowski, Bethany (Kyle) Straughn, Thomas Sidmore, Sasha (Ian Chapman) Sidmore; three great grandchildren, Emmitt Kulakowski, Owen Kulakowski, Scarlet Kulakowski; a brother, Arthur "Pete" Peterson; a sister, Jackie Winfield; a brother-in-law, Jay Sidmore; a sister-in-law, June Peterson; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard J. Sidmore, Jr.; her parents, Arthur and Bertha (Hoffman) Peterson; a brother, Paul Peterson; a sister, Shirley Lindgren; a son-in-law; Mike Balla and a daughter-in-law, Marsha Sidmore.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:15 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Calvary Episcopal Church of Batavia, IL at 10:00 AM. Rev. Michael D. Rasicci will officiate with interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on June 13, 2019