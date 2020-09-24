Patrick Keasler
Patrick Keasler, age 64, of Urbana, OH, passed away surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Pat grew up in Elburn and attended local schools. He graduated from Kaneland High School with the class of 1974.
Shortly after graduation, Pat began 20 years of dedicated and faithful service to his country in the United States Navy. After crisscrossing the globe, Pat was honorable discharged and returned to civilian life, settling in Urbana.
Pat was blessed with four children, Aj, Sandi, Elizabeth and Andrew.
Pat had a kind heart and a gentle manner that cared for everyone and everything. Never did he expect anything in return because it was the giving itself that meant the most to Pat. He loved his family and was a proud father, beloved son, loving brother and a lucky grandfather, whose memories have become an everlasting gift to all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his mom, Alice Keasler; his partner Darlene; four children: Aj, Sandi, Elizabeth and Andrew; eight grandchildren; nine siblings: Bill, Bob, Mike, Charlie, Betty, Francis, Ed, Ben and Mary; many nieces, nephews and a family of friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Keasler.
A mass to celebrate his life was held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Urbana, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date when all family and friends may gather.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. Tributes and memories may be shared on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
.