1/
Patrick Keasler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Keasler

Patrick Keasler, age 64, of Urbana, OH, passed away surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Pat grew up in Elburn and attended local schools. He graduated from Kaneland High School with the class of 1974.

Shortly after graduation, Pat began 20 years of dedicated and faithful service to his country in the United States Navy. After crisscrossing the globe, Pat was honorable discharged and returned to civilian life, settling in Urbana.

Pat was blessed with four children, Aj, Sandi, Elizabeth and Andrew.

Pat had a kind heart and a gentle manner that cared for everyone and everything. Never did he expect anything in return because it was the giving itself that meant the most to Pat. He loved his family and was a proud father, beloved son, loving brother and a lucky grandfather, whose memories have become an everlasting gift to all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his mom, Alice Keasler; his partner Darlene; four children: Aj, Sandi, Elizabeth and Andrew; eight grandchildren; nine siblings: Bill, Bob, Mike, Charlie, Betty, Francis, Ed, Ben and Mary; many nieces, nephews and a family of friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Keasler.

A mass to celebrate his life was held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Urbana, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date when all family and friends may gather.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Tributes and memories may be shared on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved