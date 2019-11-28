Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schroeder-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3325 East Washington Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
(608) 249-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Watling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Anthony Watling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Anthony Watling Obituary
Peter Anthony Watling

Peter Anthony Watling passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, aged 75, at his home in Baraboo, Wisconsin. He was born and raised in London, England. He married Mary Ellen Slowikowski in Chicago, Illinois in 1969 and immigrated to the United States in 1971, settling in St. Charles, Illinois, and later residing in Florida and Wisconsin. He worked as a machinist for 35 years. Peter loved the outdoors, soccer, running, and coaching his sons in baseball and soccer. He loved to travel and enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Mary Ellen, and four sons Jason (Marla) of Madison, Paul of New York, Graham (Esther) of Barcelona, Spain, Aaron (Stephanie) of Milwaukee, and brother Denis (Barbara) of Sandy, England, as well as a sister-in-law, a brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at https://www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -