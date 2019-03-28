Peter E. Pratt



Born: February 24, 1925; in Elgin, IL



Died: March 25, 2019; in Rockford, IL



Peter E. Pratt, age 94, of Kirkland, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford.



He was born February 24, 1925 in Elgin, Illinois to George and Daisy C. Pratt.



He graduated from Elgin High School in Elgin in 1943 and from the University of Illinois Champaign in 1950. On October 2, 1954, he married Joanne Elhert in Carpentersville. He was a member of Little Home Church in Wayne, a member and Past President of the DuPage County Farm Bureau, Past President of the Bartlett Kiwanis Club, Past President of The Thornwood Sportsmen's Club of Genoa, Past President of the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce.



He lived on the family farm, which is now part of Pratt's Wayne Forest Preserve in Wayne unitl 1995, when he moved to Kirkland. He was a farmer, operated a tire store in St. Charles, a Real Estate Broker and real estate investor. He was involved for over 30 years in the ownership and operation of commercial and office properties in Downtown St. Charles. He was a hunter and wildlife enthusiast.



Mr. Pratt is survived by his wife, Joanne, his children, Peter R. (Diane) Pratt and Julie (Roger) Renard, his grandchildren, Alexander (Kristina) Pratt of Hampshire and his great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Logan Pratt.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Roberta Kruger and a baby son.



Funeral service were held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 30th at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, St. Charles. Burial was at Little Woods Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation was Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.



To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.



For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060. Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary