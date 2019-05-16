Peter Petit



Born: September 17, 1927



Died: May 10, 2019



Peter "Pete" Petit, age 91, of Virgil, was delivered into the arms of his Savior, and finally reunited with the love of his life, his wife Earlene, on Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. Pete and Earlene can now dance to "Stardust" across the celestial heavens.



He was born September 17, 1927 on the family farm in Burlington Township, to proud parents Michael and Elizabeth (Feltes) Petit



He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Liz Petit, his wife Earlene, a daughter Donna; twelve siblings and their spouses: Frank Petit, Regina Petit, Michael John Petit Jr. and Michael John Petit III, Louise Zang; Carl Petit, Fr. Clement Petit, Julia Dinges, Herman Petit, Sr. Donna Petit O.S.F., Lorraine Miller and Sr. Marie Petit O.S. F.; one daughter-in-law, Sue Petit; and one grandson, Scott Petit.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at the S.S. Peter & Paul Parish Center, which is located next to S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5N939 Meredith Virgil,IL. A Mass to celebrate his faith will begin at 11 a.m., with a time of visitation from 10-10:45a.m. at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Pete's name to benefit his favorite charities. Checks maybe made to the "Peter Petit Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.