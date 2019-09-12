|
|
Phyllis Jean Kisser
Born: June 20, 1945; in San Diego, CA
Died: August 30, 2019; in Seattle, WA
Phyllis Jean Kisser, 74, died August 30th, in Seattle, WA, surrounded by family and lots of love. Born June 20, 1945 in San Diego, Ca. to Ellen and Orman Hubka, she considered herself a Geneva, IL native and graduated from Geneva High School in 1963, going on to attend Patricia Stevens Business College in Chicago. She raised her children in northern Virginia before relocating to Seattle in retirement.
Phyllis was a treasured big sister and a loving mother to her two children. She worked hard both at home and office, primarily in the banking industry, to provide for her children. Most of all, she taught them resilience, which she demonstrated by remaining positive and even keeled through the ups and downs of life and career. Her sense of humor and laid-back nature always shined through.
An avid tennis player and walker in her early years, Phyllis enjoyed travel later in life and felt fortunate to have visited Italy, Ireland, England, and Paris. A frequent opera and movie-goer, Phyllis loved to read and even tried her hand at watercolor. Most of all, she enjoyed a good lunch with friends and family, or a game of cards or Scrabble at happy hour.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lauren Kisser and her husband Barry Fuchs, and Scott Kisser and his wife Jeannette; grandchildren, Spencer and Daphne Fuchs, and Hudson and Hartley Kisser; sister, Cheryl Hubka; brother, Gerry Hubka and his wife Lisa; and numerous extended family members and friends from across the country. Please lift your glass (she preferred a vodka tonic in a tall glass with lemon) and remember a great lady.
A memorial service will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday, October 26th at Riverview Banquets, 1117 N Washington Ave. Batavia, IL 60510.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019