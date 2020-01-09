|
Phyllis M. Sevall
Born: May 10, 1928; in Geneva, IL
Died: January 6, 2020; in Batavia, IL
Mrs. Phyllis M. Sevall, age 91, of Batavia and formerly of Geneva and St. Charles died peacefully Monday, January 6th at Michealsen Health Center at the Holmstad, Batavia.
She was born May 10, 1928 in Geneva, IL, daughter of the late Harold and Esther McIntosh.
She graduated from Geneva High School in 1946. After high school she studied piano performance at the Chicago Conservatory of Music. On September 17, 1949 she married her high school sweetheart Glenn Sevall in Geneva. Before starting her career in music she worked for the Little Traveler in Geneva for several years. Phyllis was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Batavia where she directed the choir and played piano and organ for countless church services. Phyllis left the Little Traveler to begin her music career as a private teacher of piano and organ at the Imperial School of Music in Geneva. While raising her children she then offered lessons in her home. In 1973 her family moved to St. Charles. For the next 10 years she was employed as the secretary for Neenah Foundry in Carol Stream. Phyllis and Glenn retired in 1995 spending summers in Lake Geneva, WI and winters in Venice, FL. In 2009 they moved to The Holmstad in Batavia where Phyllis continued playing piano for a host of chapel services, special occasions, and programs. Phyllis' final performance was just this last Christmas at the Holmstad. Phyllis derived tremendous joy spending time with family, socializing with friends, and sharing her great gift of music.
Phyllis is survived by three daughters: Sally (Richard) Yurs of Geneva; Susan (Jay) Kellner of Bartlett; and Kimberly (Ryan) Cipriani of Chardon, OH; six grandchildren: Kevin (Laura) Yurs; Kristine (Christopher) Johnson; Ryan (Olivia Steinberg) Kellner; Molly(Richard) Witt; Nick and Gabe Cipriani; and four great grandchildren: Michaeland Celia Yurs; Maddy and Mia Johnson. Besides her parents Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband Glenn and her grandson, Jamie Kellner.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 10th at the Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles, Rev. Dan Anderson and Rev. Sally Pierce officiating. Burial will be in North Cemetery, St. Charles. Visitation will be at the Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles from 11:00 A.M until the time of the funeral.
Contributions may be made to Covenant Living at the Holmstad, check notation: Benevolent Care Fund, 700 West Fabyan Parkway, Batavia, IL 60510. For information please call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020