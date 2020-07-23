Priscilla Anne Wenzel



Born: October 26, 1930; in Wheaton, IL



Died: June 22, 2020; in Bartlett, IL



Priscilla Anne "Chris" Wenzel died peacefully on June 22, surrounded by her children at her residence in Bartlett. Priscilla was born October 26, 1930 and lived in Wheaton, Illinois until her graduation from Lake Forest College in 1952. They honored her with an award in recognition of her leadership and service to the college. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority. After graduation she was hired as a stewardess for United Airlines, working out of New Jersey until her marriage to Richard Wenzel, now deceased, in 1953. They lived in Wayne for 55 years where she was an active member of Dunham Woods Riding Club and the Wayne Countryside Garden Club. She and Richard enjoyed the time they spent in Door County and Puerto Vallarta. She loved spending time with family and playing bridge with friends. She was a devoted owner of several Scottish and West Highland terriers over the years. Priscilla worked as a realtor in the Fox Valley. She was always very proud of her heritage as a direct descendent of Myles Standish. Priscilla was the loving mother of four children, Susan Wenzel of Raleigh, NC, James (Laura Simpson) Wenzel of Barrington, IL, Kathryn (Jeff) Stangel of Algoma, WI, and Ellen (Christopher) Brady of Barrington, RI. She was the proud grandmother of Alec, Andy, Emma and Duncan. She was preceded in death by her dear sister Nancy Cox. Memorial donations can be made to the Lake Forest College Alumni Association, 555 N. Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045





