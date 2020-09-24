Richard Benson

Richard BensonRichard "Dick" Benson went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. He spent 91 productive years on earth before God ended his earthly suffering and called him home. Dick was a long time and a well-known resident of Batavia, and was well known for his kind heart, warm smile, a keen sense of humor, and a willingness to help others.Dick was born in Rockford, IL, the son of George and Ruth (nee, Austin) Benson. Dick and his wife Lois, his high school sweetheart, were married for 69 years. He grew up in Varna, IL, and attended the University of Illinois, earning a Bachelors's degree in Accounting. This degree reflected his life-long passion for working with numbers. He then started his professional career with Caterpillar in their accounting departments, both in Peoria, IL, and York, PA. Dick moved on to Hawley Products in St. Charles, IL, as the Chief Cost and Budget Accountant and retired from Hawley's in 1987 after serving as Treasurer and Vice-President. Continuing his passion for working with numbers, Dick began preparing and teaching income tax preparation. He began working with Murray Properties as Chief Financial Officer, where he retired again in 2011.One of the most significant marks that Dick left in the community involved his work on the consolidation of Delnor and Community Hospitals' in 1985. He served as President of the Board of Delnor during this incredible time of joining organizations and growth. Dick worked with his counterparts at Community Hospital to merge the two hospitals to meet future healthcare needs in the Tri-Cities. He continued to serve on the Board of Directors and was involved in the Delnor Hospital Mens Foundation and Hi-Hat Resale Shop. The Delnor Community Hospital Board recognized Dick's accomplishments by being named Director Emeritus. Dick was involved in the Batavia community social and religious organizations, including Bethany Lutheran Church, Batavia Historical Society, and the Rotary Club.Another of his life-long passions involved cars, only Buick, Chevrolet, and Cadillacs. His love for cars was developed through his father's being a General Motors car dealer for over 40 years. Other activities included building model airplanes, model railroads, collecting stamps and coins in his free time. Dick also enjoyed playing ping pong, golf, tennis, and dominos.Dick is survived by his wife Lois, his two sons, Greg (Karen) and Jeff (Tamara) and their children Alexander and Bridget. Dick's lineage continues with grandchildren , great-grandchildren and his sister Shirley Schou. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Benson.Dick's earthly body was cremated as his wishes. A celebration of life will be held in the future after the pandemic has passed.Memorial donations, in place of flowers, are encouraged to be made at one of the organizations he was passionate about; Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln St, Batavia, IL 60510 or the Batavia Historical Society, 155 Houston St. Batavia, IL, 60510. A donation to either of these will support his legacy to continue to benefit others.