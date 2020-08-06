RICHARD "DICK" GIALDINI



Born: February 7, 1936



Died: July 28, 2020



Dick Gialdini, age 84, of Elburn, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital. His beloved wife, Betty of 59 years was by his side, talking and praying with him, while holding his hand. Our Lord reached out for Dick's other hand and took him home.



Dick was born on February 7, 1936 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Bruno and Theresa (nee Lieb) Gialdini. The family moved from Portsmouth, Ohio to Larchmont, New York. It was there that he developed his early love of sailing. His family then moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he became a loyal, life time Green Bay Packer fan. While in grade school, Dick developed his love of golf, starting as a caddy. He was the captain of the golf team in high school. Upon graduation, Dick attended the University of Cincinnati, College of Design, Architecture, and Art and attained a BS degree in Design. While at UC, he served as captain of the golf team during his freshman year.



Dick and Betty met at the end of their senior year at UC, prior to graduation. After graduation in 1960, he served in the Air Force Reserve Program. They were married in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 15, 1961. Dick worked in the exhibit industry for tradeshows and trade fairs for 41 years. He and Betty enjoyed many golf vacations and travels throughout the US and Canada in their motor home with their dogs. They especially enjoyed their yearly trips to Door County, WI. Wednesday "date" lunches were a mid-week fun time. Dick was an avid golfer his entire life and one of his greatest moments was playing in the Andy Williams Pro Am Tournament in San Diego. His retirement years were blessed with many years of happy golfing with all his golf buddies. Dick's golfing "career" included an unbelievable 4 "holes in one"!



Dick is survived by his loving wife, Betty, and his beloved four-legged daughter, "Clipsie". His brother, Thomas preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother, Robert, Betty's brother and sister and beloved nieces, and nephews



The family gives sincere thanks to the 302 South Medical Section for their caring, dedicated and professional care of Dick.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Saint Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Rd. Elburn, IL 60119 for Masses for Dick or for the Building Fund.



A Celebration of Dick's life and his burial at St. Gall Cemetery is pending.





