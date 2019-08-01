|
|
Richard Grimm
Born: August 11, 1937; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 27, 2019; in St. Charles, IL
Richard Grimm, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in St. Charles. He was born on August 11, 1937 in Chicago, IL the son of Boniface and Frances (Shafarik) Grimm. A Wisconsin Badger and Outdoorsman at heart he was raised on a Dairy Farm in Phillips, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Ingeborg E. Kloos on October 12, 1968 in St. Charles, IL.
After having served in the U.S. Army, he worked his entire professional life as a chef, including Caf Bohemia, Baker Hotel, Lutheran Social Services and 25 years at the Mill Race Inn.
He is survived by his children, Brian (Stephanie) Grimm of St. Charles and Richard (Angie) Grimm of Darien, Conn.; his grandchildren Luke and Sabrina Grimm; Samantha, Jacob, and Natalie Grimm; and a sister Francine (Arnold) Rask.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Ingeborg, and two brothers, Arnold and Robert Grimm.
Visitation will be held 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 100 South Third Street St. Charles, IL.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of Richard's wife Ingeborg, who passed away of cancer in 2008, memorial contributions may be directed to Sandra J. Schulze 411 Second Street NW Rochester, MN 55901.
For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019