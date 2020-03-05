Home

POWERED BY

Richard J. Heltsley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Heltsley Obituary
Richard J. Heltsley

Richard J. "Rick" Heltsley, 38 of Maple Park, IL died February 22, 2020 in St. Germain, WI result of a snowmobile accident. Rick was born February 17, 1982. He worked for Glen Ellyn Storage Corp. Rick loved to fish and lived to love his family and always showed it.

Rick is survived by his wife Leah Heltsley and children Summer, Colten and Porter Heltsley and by his mother Melissa Heltsley and other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life will be on Saturday February 29th from 3-7pm at the American Legion Hall, 112 N. Main St. in Elburn, IL

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -