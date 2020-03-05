|
|
Richard J. Heltsley
Richard J. "Rick" Heltsley, 38 of Maple Park, IL died February 22, 2020 in St. Germain, WI result of a snowmobile accident. Rick was born February 17, 1982. He worked for Glen Ellyn Storage Corp. Rick loved to fish and lived to love his family and always showed it.
Rick is survived by his wife Leah Heltsley and children Summer, Colten and Porter Heltsley and by his mother Melissa Heltsley and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life will be on Saturday February 29th from 3-7pm at the American Legion Hall, 112 N. Main St. in Elburn, IL
Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020