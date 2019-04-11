Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Church
9S200 IL-59
Naperville, IL
Richard John Matson


Richard John Matson

Born: July 12, 1937

Died: April 6, 2019

Richard John "Dick" Matson, age 81, of Geneva, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.

He was born July 12, 1937 in Aurora, the son of Stanley and Lillian (Meeks) Matson.

Dick was an Eagle Scout as a youth. He graduated from St. Charles High School in 1955 where he ran track and field. He attended Northern Illinois University and was a graduate of Elgin watchmaker school. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was the owner/operator of Matson Jewelers in Geneva for many years. Dick was an avid gardener and coin collector; however, his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and he will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Margaret "Margo" (Busch); children, Thomas (Beth) of Geneva, John (Christine) of Batavia, Charles (Sarah) of St. Paul, MN, and Margaret of Geneva; grandchildren, Morgan, Meredith, Mackenzie, Emily, Benton, Helena, Babette, and Ava; brothers, Robert (Linda) of Hampshire and William (Cindy) of Monroe Center; and many other dear relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service for Dick will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Church, 9S200 IL-59, Naperville with Pastor Dan Haas officiating. Burial will he held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva. A visitation will be held Friday, April 12 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or www.lbda.org/donate would be appreciated.

For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
