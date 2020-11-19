Rita R. Burgwaldt
Born: September 26, 1937
Died: November 10, 2020
Rita R. Burgwaldt, age 83, Geneva, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. Rita was a resident of Autumn Leaves of St. Charles.
She was born September 26, 1937 in Aurora, Il. and the only child of Raymond and Ruth Gardner.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Brian whom she was married to for 46 years.
She is survived her loving children, Paula R. Holder of Somonauk, IL. Brian K.(Liduvina) Burgwaldt of Elgin, Kevin J. Burgwaldt of Lawrence, Michigan, and Amy L.(Richard) Zeman of Elburn,Il. Her grandchildren, Amanda R. (Matt) Smith, and Kara L. (Matt Wileman. Also, hergreat grandchildren, Olivia Smith, Madison Williams, Ryder and Colton Wileman.
Rita was a devoted member and Secretary at Geneva Lutheran Church along with Pastor Howard Fintzen and Pastor Steven Srock.
We regret to inform that a private visitation and Service for immediate family only due to the Covid 19 Pandamic.
