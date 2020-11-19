1/1
Rita R. Burgwaldt
Rita R. Burgwaldt

Born: September 26, 1937

Died: November 10, 2020

Rita R. Burgwaldt, age 83, Geneva, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. Rita was a resident of Autumn Leaves of St. Charles.

She was born September 26, 1937 in Aurora, Il. and the only child of Raymond and Ruth Gardner.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Brian whom she was married to for 46 years.

She is survived her loving children, Paula R. Holder of Somonauk, IL. Brian K.(Liduvina) Burgwaldt of Elgin, Kevin J. Burgwaldt of Lawrence, Michigan, and Amy L.(Richard) Zeman of Elburn,Il. Her grandchildren, Amanda R. (Matt) Smith, and Kara L. (Matt Wileman. Also, hergreat grandchildren, Olivia Smith, Madison Williams, Ryder and Colton Wileman.

Rita was a devoted member and Secretary at Geneva Lutheran Church along with Pastor Howard Fintzen and Pastor Steven Srock.

We regret to inform that a private visitation and Service for immediate family only due to the Covid 19 Pandamic.

To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
