Robert B. Kintop, Jr



Born: November 4, 1928



Died: July 10, 2020



When Robert left for Heaven, a piece of our hearts went along with him. Bob was a jolly soul and a bit of a jokester. He married the love of his life Wilda, in Geneva Illinois, January 13, 1951. As members of the Batavia Orchid Society, Bob traversed around the country with Wilda whose hobby was growing and showing orchids. Together they set up many orchid displays at the shows they attended. Both Bob and Wilda enjoyed traveling, Hawaii being one of their favorite places to visit. Bob was self employed and owned B & W Enterprises which he ran with wife Wilda for many years until they retired.



Born November 4, 1928 in Virginia, MN, Robert "Bob" Kintop Jr, at age 91, departed this earth on the morning of Friday, July 10, 2020. Bob lived with many medical issues which finally got the best of him.



Robert is preceded in death by his father, Robert B. Kintop Sr. his mother Grace Kintop (Hempel) and his daughter Debra Browning.



Robert is survived by his wife Wilda Kintop (Thorsen), Batavia; a son Bruce (Sheila) Kintop, North Aurora; a daughter Nancy (Dan) Brejc, Earlville and a son Dennis Kintop, Batavia. Ten grandchildren; Cassie, Nathen, Andrew, Rachael, Matthew, Kelly, Erin, Alex, Sam and Hayley. Eight great grandchildren; Ben, Emmeline, Sophie, Everly, Delilah, Lorelai, Madison and Jackson.



Dad instilled in us kids to be kind to others, respect your elders and treat others as you would like to be treated.



Bob will be dearly missed by his family and those who knew him.



It is our loss and Heaven's gain.





