St John Neumann Catholic Chr
2900 E Main St
St Charles, IL 60174
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
2900 E. Main Street
St. Charles, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert Clifford Dunn, age 73, of St. Charles, IL, peacefully passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Robert was the beloved husband of Mary Jo Dunn nee Grillo; loving father of Michael (Jennifer) Dunn and Mary (Michael) Wehrer; beloved son of Lucille and the late John Dunn; proud grandfather of Morgan Dunn, Justin Dunn, Zoey Wehrer and Samuel Wehrer; dear brother of Bruce (Sherry) Dunn, Kathy Abbate nee Dunn and brother-in-law of Patricia (the late Emery) Johns.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174, from 9:30AM until time of mass at 10:30AM.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the at or Season's Hospice at 2195 W. Diehl Rd., Naperville, IL 60563 (800) 570-8809.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
