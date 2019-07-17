Robert E. Sivert,



Born: March 27, 1943; Bernie, MO



Died: June 6, 2019; Elburn, IL



Robert "Buck" E. Sivert, age 76, of Elburn IL, passed away surrounded by the love and prayers of his family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 following a courageous battle with lung cancer.



He was born March 27, 1943, the son of Robert E. Sivert and Dealie Verneice Eubanks Sivert. He was born at home in Bernie, MO where he attended and graduated local schools.



He came to Elburn IL in 1965 to work at Wilkison Trucking for the late Earl Wilkison, the father of his future wife. Karen & Buck met on a blind date. Fate continued to bless their love and they were united in marriage on August 10, 1968 at the Elburn Community Congregational Church. They began their new life together in Kaneville for a time before moving to the Feldott Farm in Batavia until they settled in Elburn in 1973. They were blessed with three children: Brenda, Cindi and Daniel made the family complete in 1976.



In their marriage he worked various jobs - Harms Chevrolet, Burgess-Norton where he retired after 26 years. During retirement he worked for J&R Herra and helped the local farmers, Bill Snow and the Biddle brothers. He continued his great management skills with his childhood friend & brother-in-law, James Wilmath, and side-kick Brownie over Don & Gary at Don's Automotive until his passing.



In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to auctions, as well as, mowing and working on tractors. He spent a lot of time hanging out at the local coffee shops and at "the shop" Spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren was his greatest joy.



He is survived by his three children: Brenda (Randy) Swanson, Cindi (Paul) Paschal and Daniel (Adrienne) Sivert; eight grandchildren: Victoria, Jakob, Tabitha (Jeff), Robert (Amber), John Reilly, Sabrina, Emily and Dayna; three great-grandchildren: Ripley, Slater and Hallie; two siblings: Rodger(Brenda) Sivert and Janice (Charles) Howard; one brother-in-law: Loren Huffstutler; many nieces and nephews and a countryside of friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Verneice Sivert; his loving wife, Karen: one son, David Sivert; one sister, JoAnn Huffstutler, one niece, Pamela Curry and one grandson, Lukas Swanson.



There will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family wishes for you to join them for a Celebration of Life at Silver Spur Ranch, 45W223 Lees Rd, Maple Park, IL to share a story, good time and laugh with us on July 28th from 1-4pm. Published in Kane County Chronicle from July 17 to July 25, 2019