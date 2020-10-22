Robert G. SternBorn: November 6, 1941; in St. Charles, ILDied: October 15, 2020; in Geneva, ILRobert (Bob) G. Stern, 78, a lifelong resident of St. Charles passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva. Robert was born November 6, 1941 in St. Charles the son of Herman and Ann (Blozis) Stern. He was united in marriage to June Stern on July 18, 1967 in Geneva, IL.He is survived by his wife June; a daughter Kristin (Robert) Floyd; a step-daughter Laura (Mark) Graf and a step-son John Stern; eight grandchildren, Nathan Snyder, Sam Sparks, Tom (Allison) Stern, Tim (Jenna) Stern, Danny (Kari) Graf, Sara (Josh) Griffin, Mandy Graf and Nicole Burr; six great-grandchildren; a sister Nancy Fredres, and many beloved nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his step-son Richard Stern, a daughter-in-law Patricia Stern and his siblings Richard Stern, John Stern, Diane Mack, Joanne Branson, and Patricia Gilkerson.Bob was a man of very few words, but he had a big heart, and was always there to lend a hand or a hammer. He was a joker and loved to make people laugh. Bob loved nature and the outdoors, and enjoyed traveling. He especially loved spending winters in Lake Havasu, where he was the cribbage & card king. He was so fond of all the friendships gained there.Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 100 South Third Street St. Charles, IL.A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church 1145 North 5 th Avenue St. Charles, IL 60174.For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes, St. Charles 630-584-2000 or