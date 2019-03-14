Robert J. Hummel



Robert (Bob) J. Hummel, 68, formerly of St. Charles, IL, passed away in Hudson, FL, March 3, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was laid to rest in East Elfers Cemetery, New Port Richey, FL. At Bob's request, there was no funeral or memorial service, though his brother and a few close friends gathered to pay their respects at his burial.



Bob grew up in rural St. Charles, IL. He moved to Florida more than 40 years ago with his wife-to-be, Marty Richardson. He and Marty married and opened a business called the Pool Shack. After several years they divorced, but remained close friends up until Marty's passing in 2017.



Over the years, Bob hung drywall, serviced swimming pools, guided fishing trips, and worked at a few other part-time jobs. But most importantly to him, he fished. He fished miles out in the gulf, he fished the flats and he fished the canals including the one that literally bordered his own back yard. By all accounts he was an excellent fisherman, and he had pictures of trophy sized catches to prove it.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Albert E. Hummel and Mildred V. Hummel.



He is survived by his brother, Paul A. Hummel and Paul's family.



Bob lived his life his way and repeatedly told Paul he had lived his dream. He will be missed. Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary