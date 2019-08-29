|
Robert James Mason
Born: May 8, 1947; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 21, 2019; in Naperville, IL
Robert James "Bob" Mason, age 72, of St. Charles, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville.
He was born May 8, 1947 in Chicago, the son of Joshua and Estelle Czyz Mason.
The power tools are quiet, the cooking is done, the fishing pole stands alone, the hands are at rest, the fast cars and boats are still, and Bob is in the hands of the Lord.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Linda (Huntman); children Kelly (Russ) Mason-Harms of Oswego and Kirk (Carolyn) of Kalamazoo, MI; grandchildren Kendall and Samantha Harms and Luke and Graham Mason; siblings David (Carol) of Plainfield and Thomas of Indiana; sister-in-law Sharon Mason of Kankakee; special cousins Jim and Nancy Kucienski of Lincolnwood; and many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald.
Celebration of Funeral Mass was held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles with Father John Kladar celebrant.
Interred at Prairie Cemetery in St. Charles.
Visitation was held Sunday, August 25 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles, Illinois 60175 would be appreciated.
For information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019