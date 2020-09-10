Robert K. Willing
Born: October 14, 1941; in St. Charles
Died: September 5, 2020; in Geneva, IL
Robert K. Willing, age 78, of St. Charles passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva.
He was born October 14, 1941 in St. Charles to Herman and Anna May Willing.
He was currently employed by Great Lakes Coca-Cola in St. Charles and proudly served in the United States Army.
Mr. Willing is survived by his wife of 54 years, Constance, four children, Kimberly Willing Poindexter (Jerry Poindexter), Kevin (Nicole) Willing, Kirk Willing and Kristopher Willing, seven grandchildren, Addison, Brent, Chelsie, Mackenna, Brennan, Kassidy and Shane, a brother, Richard Willing and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, by his sisters, Joann Difazzio and Judy Swanson.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, (Corner of Rt. 64 and Rt. 25), St. Charles. There will be a private funeral and burial at Union Cemetery in St. Charles.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.