Robert O. Anderson
Born: August 17, 1929; in Geneva, IL
Died: November 4, 2020; in Batavia, IL
Robert O. "Bob" Anderson passed away on November 4, 2020 in Batavia. He was born on August 17, 1929 to Ragnar and Anna Anderson in Geneva, IL. He was married to Lucy LaRooka on November 3, 1951 in Geneva.
Bob Anderson was a farmer by trade- but he did so much more than raise crops, milk cows and tend to the land. His most important work was modeling the values that he wanted to pass onto his kids and grandkids. He did not lecture or preach, instead he led by example. Whether it was the work ethic of the 18-hour days he put in during the busy seasons, the charity he demonstrated by plowing out neighbors' driveways during blizzards with no thought of accepting payment, the self-reliance he modeled by learning and using the many trades that are required to run a farming operation or the respect he taught by treating everyone with kindness, fairness and honesty-his children will remember him as the strongest, smartest and kindest man they ever knew.
Bob leaves behind his wife Lucy Anderson--who he loved from the moment they met at Geneva High School in 1946, his children Amy (James) Gorski, Bruce (Kenna) Anderson, and David (Suzy) Anderson. He was very proud of his 11 grandkids and 6 great-grandkids and would brag about them to his many friends who had coffee with him at the Batavia McDonalds.
Visitation will be held Sunday November 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 S. Batavia Avenue Batavia, IL. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday November 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church 2300 Main Street in Batavia. Interment will be privately held at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva.
In lieu of flowers, Bob would have wanted you to make a donation to your favorite charity
