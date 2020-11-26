1/1
Robert W. Rogers Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Rogers Jr.

Born: July 16, 1937; in Evanston, IL

Died: November 19, 2020; in Geneva, IL

Robert W. Rogers Jr., age 83, of Geneva, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva.

He was born July 16, 1937, in Evanston, the son of Robert W. and Elinor (Buddig) Rogers, Sr.

Robert worked as the Secretary-Treasurer for Fitzpatrick Manufacturing in Elmhurst for 34 years. A resident of Geneva for 59 years, Bob was involved in many civic and youth sports activities. He also loved golfing, boating, and woodworking. However, his greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Emily (Irons) Rogers; children Laura Winslow Rogers (Dominic LoRiggio) of Cave Springs, AK, Robert W. Rogers, III (Jo Anna Livingston) of Geneva, IL, Mary Elinor Rogers of Racine, WI, and Douglas Lambert Rogers (Shannon O'Hare) of Fernandina Beach, FL; 4 grandchildren Meredith Winslow (Joseph) Kott, Robert W. Rogers IV (Fiancé Kelsey Hasty), Alexa Jo Rogers, and Nathan Lambert Rogers; sister Linda Rogers Martin of Naples, FL; and great-granddaughter Kennedy Jo Kott. They and Bob's many other dear relatives and friends will dearly miss one of the nicest and kindest men they have known.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services & Interment for Bob will be held privately at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Kane County Audubon Society, 513 S. 13th Avenue, St. Charles, IL 60174 or Open Bird Sanctuary, 4114 County Road I, Jacksonport, WI 54235.

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved