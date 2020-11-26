Robert W. Rogers Jr.
Born: July 16, 1937; in Evanston, IL
Died: November 19, 2020; in Geneva, IL
Robert W. Rogers Jr., age 83, of Geneva, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva.
He was born July 16, 1937, in Evanston, the son of Robert W. and Elinor (Buddig) Rogers, Sr.
Robert worked as the Secretary-Treasurer for Fitzpatrick Manufacturing in Elmhurst for 34 years. A resident of Geneva for 59 years, Bob was involved in many civic and youth sports activities. He also loved golfing, boating, and woodworking. However, his greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Emily (Irons) Rogers; children Laura Winslow Rogers (Dominic LoRiggio) of Cave Springs, AK, Robert W. Rogers, III (Jo Anna Livingston) of Geneva, IL, Mary Elinor Rogers of Racine, WI, and Douglas Lambert Rogers (Shannon O'Hare) of Fernandina Beach, FL; 4 grandchildren Meredith Winslow (Joseph) Kott, Robert W. Rogers IV (Fiancé Kelsey Hasty), Alexa Jo Rogers, and Nathan Lambert Rogers; sister Linda Rogers Martin of Naples, FL; and great-granddaughter Kennedy Jo Kott. They and Bob's many other dear relatives and friends will dearly miss one of the nicest and kindest men they have known.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services & Interment for Bob will be held privately at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Kane County Audubon Society, 513 S. 13th Avenue, St. Charles, IL 60174 or Open Bird Sanctuary, 4114 County Road I, Jacksonport, WI 54235.
Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com
.