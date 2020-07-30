1/
Roberta Hoffman Peterson
1936 - 2020
Roberta Hoffman Peterson

Born: March 10, 1936; in New York, NY

Died: June 12, 2020; in Elk Grove Village, IL

Roberta Hoffman Peterson, 84, of Elk Grove Village, IL, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home.

Roberta was born March 10, 1936 in New York, NY to Albert Hoffman and Madeline Demars Bronk.

She attended High School at the Newburgh Free Academy in Newburgh, NY. Roberta enjoyed: visiting with friends and loved ones, beauty in nature, craftwork, and art. She shared her appreciation of art with school children (volunteering as the "picture lady" in the Geneva, IL elementary schools), influenced many with her passions, and led by example of what it means to be a beautiful and generous soul.

She is survived by four children: Mark Peterson (wife Teresa), Paula Pisarcik (husband Mike), Brad Peterson (wife Kim), and Ted Peterson (wife Olivia). She is also survived by six grandchildren: Luke, Anna, John, Asher, Everly, and McKinley, and four great grandchildren: Claire, Grace, Barrett and Nora. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Madeline Bronk, her brother, William Bronk, and her sisters Claire Bronk Walker, and Arlene Bronk Quinn.

There will be a mass in Roberta's honor at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1810 N Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Interment will be private.

One may honor her life by seeking those in need of kindness.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
05:00 PM
St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church
