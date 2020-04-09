|
Robin Renshaw
Born: January 2, 1932
Died: March 14, 2020
Robin Renshaw, age 88, of Sun Lakes, AZ, passed away March 14, 2020, with his wife Kay by his side. He was born January 2, 1932 in Rugby, England, to Frank and Constance Renshaw.
Robin grew up in Rugby, graduating from Rugby College with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While in his early twenties he emigrated to Canada eventually settling in the Vancouver, British Columbia area where he married New Zealander Sadie Edith Hickman in 1955. In 1958 a son, Lance, was born. In 1958 the family moved to West Chicago, IL where he owned and operated Modern Hydraulics, Inc., until his retirement at the end of 2004. After Sadie's passing in 1979 he met and married Kathleen Coulter of St. Charles, IL., after becoming a St. Charles resident in 1971. In late 2019 he and Kay moved to Sun Lakes, AZ.
Upon retirement Robin was very active in the forerunner of today's St. Charles (IL) hospice service, then known as "Make Today Count." He was also a literacy volunteer, and a volunteer at the Illinois Food Bank for which he received multiple awards.
Robin is survived by his second wife Kay, his son Lance (Christine), daughter Kelley, and grandsons Zachary and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his first wife Sadie, his parents Frank Sr. and Constance, and his older brother Frank.
Services with the family will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made the Alzheimer's or Parkinson's research organization of your choice.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020