|
|
Roland M. Thomas
Born: August 26, 1936
Died: January 2, 2020
Roland "Rollie" M. Thomas, age 83, of Elburn, passed away surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, onThursday, January 2, 2020.
He was born August 26, 1936, in Albia, IA, to proud parents, Morgan and Ethel (Sandeen) Thomas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Martha; four children: Connie (Steve) Clement, Bonnie (Dallas) Keys, Lonnie (Julie) Thomas and Donnie (Heather) Thomas; nine grandchildren: Matt (Lauren) Clement, Brandon (Dominique) Clement, Stephanie (Zach) Knutsen, Jessica Keys, Nathan Keys, Tyler (Melanie)Thomas, Owen Thomas, Hallie Thomas and Morgan Thomas; two great-grandsons: BenClement and Tristan Thomas; three siblings: Dave (Wanda) Thomas, Lois (Dan) Hall and Harry (Debbie) Thomas; sisters-in-law, Vivian "Button"- Thomas and Gloria Thomas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a family of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Morgan and Ethel Thomas; a step-mom, Alice Thomas; one son RonnieThomas and three brothers, Garold Thomas, Larry Thomas and Edward "Shorty"Thomas.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m.,Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. Additional visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, January 8, also at the funeral home, with a funeral service to celebrate his life to follow at 11 a.m
Interment will follow at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Elburn.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Rollie's name. Checks may be made to the "Roland Morgan Thomas Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119.
Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020