Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 W. Pierce St.
Elburn, IL
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Conley Funeral Home
116 W. Pierce St.
Elburn, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Conley Funeral Home
116 W. Pierce St.
Elburn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland M. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland M. Thomas Obituary
Roland M. Thomas

Born: August 26, 1936

Died: January 2, 2020

Roland "Rollie" M. Thomas, age 83, of Elburn, passed away surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, onThursday, January 2, 2020.

He was born August 26, 1936, in Albia, IA, to proud parents, Morgan and Ethel (Sandeen) Thomas.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Martha; four children: Connie (Steve) Clement, Bonnie (Dallas) Keys, Lonnie (Julie) Thomas and Donnie (Heather) Thomas; nine grandchildren: Matt (Lauren) Clement, Brandon (Dominique) Clement, Stephanie (Zach) Knutsen, Jessica Keys, Nathan Keys, Tyler (Melanie)Thomas, Owen Thomas, Hallie Thomas and Morgan Thomas; two great-grandsons: BenClement and Tristan Thomas; three siblings: Dave (Wanda) Thomas, Lois (Dan) Hall and Harry (Debbie) Thomas; sisters-in-law, Vivian "Button"- Thomas and Gloria Thomas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a family of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Morgan and Ethel Thomas; a step-mom, Alice Thomas; one son RonnieThomas and three brothers, Garold Thomas, Larry Thomas and Edward "Shorty"Thomas.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m.,Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. Additional visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, January 8, also at the funeral home, with a funeral service to celebrate his life to follow at 11 a.m

Interment will follow at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Elburn.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Rollie's name. Checks may be made to the "Roland Morgan Thomas Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119.

Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -