Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Community
120 N. Ela St.
Barrington, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Community
120 N. Ela St.
Barrington, IL
Resources
Ronald G. Bellei

Ronald G. Bellei Obituary
Ronald G. Bellei

Born: September 9, 1939

Died: March 22, 2019

Ronald G. Bellei, 79, of Lake Barrington, formerly of Geneva and Batavia, was born on September 9, 1939 and passed away on March 22, 2019.

Ron was the beloved husband of Carol J. (nee Brittain) of 50 years; loving father of Carolyn (Tim) Guernsey; cherished grandpa of Allyson and Erin Guernsey; dear brother of Daniel D. Bellei; brother-in-law of Elsie Bellei; uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Sr. and Marjorie (nee Loughlin) Bellei and his brother, Everett Jr. He was a graduate of Highland Park High School and the Automation Institute. Ron served in the U.S. Army in Germany, was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva, IL for 40 years and was a new member of Saint Anne Catholic Community in Barrington, IL.

Services for Ron were held with Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory and St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington on March 27th. Burial was held at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , . Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington.

For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
