Ronald G. Bellei



Born: September 9, 1939



Died: March 22, 2019



Ronald G. Bellei, 79, of Lake Barrington, formerly of Geneva and Batavia, was born on September 9, 1939 and passed away on March 22, 2019.



Ron was the beloved husband of Carol J. (nee Brittain) of 50 years; loving father of Carolyn (Tim) Guernsey; cherished grandpa of Allyson and Erin Guernsey; dear brother of Daniel D. Bellei; brother-in-law of Elsie Bellei; uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Sr. and Marjorie (nee Loughlin) Bellei and his brother, Everett Jr. He was a graduate of Highland Park High School and the Automation Institute. Ron served in the U.S. Army in Germany, was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva, IL for 40 years and was a new member of Saint Anne Catholic Community in Barrington, IL.



Services for Ron were held with Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory and St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington on March 27th. Burial was held at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , . Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington.



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019