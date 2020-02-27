|
|
Ronald Johnson,
Born: May 23, 1932
Died: February 23, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Johnson, age 87, of Elburn, IL, passed away, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He was born May 23, 1932 in Aurora, IL, to loving parents, Melvin and Erma (Christensen) Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy Johnson; one son Jeffrey (Bridget) Johnson; three grandchildren: Brooks, Brady and Dylan Johnson; his brother Ken (Gina) Johnson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a great fraternity of friends.
He is preceded in death by hisparents, Melvin and Erma Johnson; one brother Roger Johnson; nephews, Chad Johnson and Keith Anderson.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m.,Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. A funeral to celebrate his faith will follow Friday, February 28, at the Elburn Community Congregational Church, 100 E. Shannon St., Elburn, IL, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jim Fisher, pastor of the church, will officiate with interment to follow at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Elburn.
In lieu of flowers, contribution scan be made to the . Tributes may also be shared on Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020