Ronald L. Thryselius
Born: August 13, 1936; in Aurora, IL
Died: November 4, 2020; in St. Charles, IL
Ronald L. Thryselius, 84, of Batavia passed away on November 4, 2020, in St. Charles, IL. He was born on August 13, 1936, in Aurora to Stanley and Catherine (nee Galles) Thryselius. He was united in marriage with Shirley M. Howey on June 30, 1956, in Aurora, IL.
After graduating from Batavia High School in 1954, Ron and Shirley met during the summer while roller skating in Aurora. Following their marriage, they found themselves expecting their first child, Cheryl, who was followed closely by Michael. Throughout his life, Ron loved spending time with both his children and his grandchildren, sharing both his favorite pastimes with them, as well as attending their local performances and events - from sporting games and school plays to dance recitals, piano performances and other activities.
A sports enthusiast, Ron took part in a variety of pastimes from golfing and bowling to baseball and boating on the lake. Those who knew Ron quickly came to know and respect his love for local sports teams, namely the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. Throughout his life, Ron shared his love for these activities with those around him, particularly his children and grandchildren, as well as the community by coaching and taking part in local leagues - especially his children's.
Ron was a local business owner, starting Batavia's TNT Industries in 1972. A family-owned and operated business, TNT Industries is a short run metal stamping job shop that Ron built from the ground up alongside his wife Shirley and son Michael. After joining the company, Michael became a partner in the business and still oversees the company today. TNT Industries still upholds its original vision of providing the best in both customer service and value for every customer.
He is survived by his loving wife Shirley, two children Michael (Toni) Thryselius, of St. Charles, IL, and Cheryl (James) Brandenburg of Greenville, SC; five grandchildren, Malena Thryselius, Niklas Thryselius, Andrew Brandenburg, Matthew (Rachel) Brandenburg, and Elizabeth (Landon) Campbell; two great grandchildren, Wesley and Ada Grace Campbell; a brother Roger Thryselius, a sister Bonnie Thryselius, a sister in law Jean (Walter) Slaughter and many nieces and nephews.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside service was held at River Hills Memorial Park.
In Ron's memory memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
