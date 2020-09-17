Rose Marie Tarmichael
Born: December 8, 1945; in Sycamore, IL
Died: September 12, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Rose Marie (Sibley) Tarmichael passed away on September 12, 2020 in Naperville with family by her side. She was born on December 8, 1945 in Sycamore to Francis Herbert and Esther Florence (nee Morrison) Sibley.
Rose graduated from Sycamore High School and was a member of Marilyn's Majorettes, twirling the baton in parade. She was also active in many plays and musicals. In 1970, she married Art Tarmichael and they remained friends after their divorce. Rose was the co-owner of the Pollywog, a children's clothing store in St. Charles, IL. Throughout her life, Rose was a salesperson. She took pride in her work and loved what she did.
Rose loved her children and grandchildren. She was famous for calling whenever the Charlie Brown holiday specials were on to make sure they did not miss the show. Her grandkids loved when she brought the ice cream sundae bar every Christmas. Every Easter, she treated her family to a beautiful buffet brunch, truly a highlight for her each year.
She was a master of making lasagna and chocolate chip cookies and loved singing at the top of her lungs in the car. Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow would have been proud. She was a great bowler and could hustle the best at pool. Rose was an avid Chicago Bears fan. She knew the fight song by heart and watched the games every Sunday without fail. When she passed away, she was wearing her Bears blanket.
Rose is survived by her children Gwen (Steve) LaSalle and Doug (Marti) Tarmichael, and five grandchildren, Morgan, Grace, Mia, August and Sofia.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Frederick Sibley, Charles Sibley and Gerald Sibley.
Visitation will be held at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 S. Batavia Avenue Batavia, IL from 4PM - 8PM on September 21, 2020. A funeral service will be held on September 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM, also at Moss Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Alzheimer's Association
: www.alz.org/donate
Or the P.E.O. Foundation, providing scholarships to young women, with a note to apply the funds to the Jan Bateman Willenborg Memorial Fund. Contributions can be sent to: P.E.O. Foundation 3700 Grand Ave, Des Moines IA 50312
Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com