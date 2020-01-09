|
|
Russell J. Effrig
Russell J. Effrig, passed away December 11, 2019, from complications of a cardiac arrest.
Born in Pottstown, PA. Attended Penn State & Northwestern Univ - Kellogg School of Mangmt. He helped several startup companies earlier in his career & was previously: SVP- Finance & Admin for Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago, Interim CFO for CEDA, Controller for Access Community Health Network, CFO for Infant Welfare Society of Chicago, & most recently CFO for Alivio Medical Center in Chicago. He loved helping companies save money & improving processes. He was passionate about his work & his family. He was constantly working on home projects, when not at work. He enjoyed architecture, visiting Frank Lloyd Wright homes, & exploring caves. He also loved science fiction, reading, and collecting old books.
He is survived by his wife, Joy; his father, Ernest Sr. "Pops" (Marlene); four children, Joe (Kristy), Tim (Heather), Amber (David), & Cami; three stepchildren, Sarah, Rachel, & William; 6 grandchildren; three brothers, Ernest Jr. (Lisa), Gordon (Sarah), & Tim (Heidi) and Aunt Dolly. Preceded in death by his mother, Ruth.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service Saturday, 1/18/19, 3-5:30 pm, at Shannon Hall, 14 N Van Buren St., Batavia, IL. Open visitation: 3 - 4 pm. Service: 4 pm. Reception immediately following the service.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020