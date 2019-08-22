|
|
Ruth Nan WrolDsen
Ruth Nan Wroldsen, a 50 year Geneva resident, passed away in July at Michealson Health Care Center in Batavia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Lee and William A. Skoglund. She is survived by her sister, Betsy Hart of CO, a nephew, David (Kristy) Hart of CO, and a niece Sarah (Steve) Goodheart of CA.
Nan attended Victoria Huntley's Art Classes in Geneva and Cedar Crest College in Pennsylvania. She was a legal secretary in Chicago for several years and also worked for the Chronicle. She was an artist and lover of cats, fostering many, and enjoyed "antiquing," especially with relatives in Pennsylvania. Nan was a member and supporter of many organizations: First Church of Christ, Scientist, Geneva; PEO Chapter FE, Geneva; Garfield Farm Museum, La Fox; Preservation Partners Fox Valley, St. Charles; Geneva Garden Club; Anderson Animal Shelter, Elgin; Fox Valley Associates of the Art Institute; Harmony House for Cats, Chicago; Geneva History Museum; Batavia Historical Society: and the Tri-City Family Services, Geneva.
Donations in Nan's memory may be made to any of the above. There will be no memorial service.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019