Sally E. Kelton
Born: April 7, 1950; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 24, 2020; in Geneva, IL
Sally E. Kelton, age 70, of Geneva, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 after a six-and-a-half-year battle with ovarian cancer. She passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
She was born April 7, 1950 in Chicago, the daughter of Robert and Geraldine (Keller) Smith.
Sally received her master's degree from Marquette University and worked as a speech pathologist in the public schools for over 30 years passionately helping others find their voice. She was a devoted and loving mother who found peace in nature, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed spending time at the Fabyan Forest Preserves feeding the geese. She was also a talented artist and very active at the Living Well Cancer Center where she found great happiness in their art classes. Throughout her battle with cancer, Sally always tried to find the positive things in life, create and point out beauty wherever she went, fill rooms with joy and laughter, and make those around her feel seen, heard, and deeply loved.
She is survived by daughter Robyn Kelton of Geneva and many other dear family and friends.
Her loved ones are forever grateful for the extraordinary care she received from Dr. Alfred Guirguis and all the staff at the Gynecologic Cancer Institute of Chicago and Bhorade Cancer Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services for Sally will be held at a later time when it will be safer for friends and family to gather to share stories and celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations to https://gf.me/u/ynnnm7
would be appreciated. Robyn intends to use a portion of the donations to fund a scholarship that will help pay for supplies for a graduate student studying art therapy. Sally found great solace in art and in art classes at the Living Well Cancer Center and Robyn believes part of Sally's legacy should be to help train more people to spread hope and healing through art.
Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com
.