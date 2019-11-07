Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1145 N. 5th Avenue
St. Charles, IL
View Map
Sally Lesmann Nelson


1934 - 2019
Sally Lesmann Nelson Obituary
Sally Lesmann Nelson

Born: December 15, 1934; in Decatur, IL

Died: October 17, 2019; in St. Charles, IL

Sally Lesmann Nelson, age 84, of Geneva, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in St. Charles.

She was born December 15, 1934 in Decatur, the daughter of Henry and Caroline (Hill) Spicer.

She is survived by her sons Doug and Gary (Carol) both of Colorado; four grandchildren; daughter-in-law Carol Lesmann of St. Charles; and many other dear relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Tod and Eric; daughter-in-law Liz Lesmann; and husbands Robert Diehl and Gerald Nelson.

A memorial Service for Sally will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1145 N. 5th Avenue, St. Charles with Pastor Sarah Rohde officiant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 1801 Meyers Road #100, Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois 6018 would be appreciated.

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019
