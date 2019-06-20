|
Sandra Lee Brackett
Born: July 24, 1939
Died: May 31, 2019
Sandra Lee Brackett, 79, of Sugar Grove, passed away May 31, 2019. She was born July 24, 1939 in Aurora, daughter of the late Homer and Amber Brackett and sixth generation farming family in Sugar Grove.
She was a 1957 graduate of Big Rock High School and was a bookkeeper for 40 years at Merchants Bank in Aurora. She also attended Big Rock English Congregational Church in Big Rock.
Sandra is survived by a number of loving cousins and caring friends.
A private burial took place a Kaneville Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on June 20, 2019