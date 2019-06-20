Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Sandra Lee Brackett

Sandra Lee Brackett Obituary
Sandra Lee Brackett

Born: July 24, 1939

Died: May 31, 2019

Sandra Lee Brackett, 79, of Sugar Grove, passed away May 31, 2019. She was born July 24, 1939 in Aurora, daughter of the late Homer and Amber Brackett and sixth generation farming family in Sugar Grove.

She was a 1957 graduate of Big Rock High School and was a bookkeeper for 40 years at Merchants Bank in Aurora. She also attended Big Rock English Congregational Church in Big Rock.

Sandra is survived by a number of loving cousins and caring friends.

A private burial took place a Kaneville Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on June 20, 2019
