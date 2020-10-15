Shirley Alma Melin
Born: June 25, 1931
Died: October 10, 2020
Shirley Alma Melin, age 89, of Prestbury, Sugar Grove, formerly of Elburn and Naperville, passed away into the arms of her Savior, Saturday, October 10, 2020.
She was born June 25, 1931 in Rosetown, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Oscar and Jesse Dunn.
She leaves her three children: Alanna "Lana" Melin, Keith (Merri) Melin and Sheila (Dennis) Harmon; five grandchildren: Jayson (Amy) Melin, Scott (Jill) Melin, Craig (Lindsey) Melin, Jeremy (Sarah) Assell and Ashley Harmon Losic; Nine great-grandchildren: Jaycob Melin, Adeline Melin, Evelyn Melin, Zachary Melin, Audrey Melin, Ethan Assell, Aron Assell, Sadie Belle Losic and Cooper Losic; two siblings: Evelyn Lett and Clifford Dunn; sisters-in-law, Brenda Tuetken and Sheila Dunn; brother-in-law,Wally Epp; numerous nieces and nephews and a family of friends.
She now joins her birth and adoptive parents, her husband Carl, a brother in infancy, Robert Kingsley Dunn, one son Troy Melin; siblings: Stanley Dunn and Margaret Epp, who preceded her in death and join her in Heaven.
Private family services and burial will be held Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Shirley's name. Contributions may be sent to Shriners Hospitals
at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org
,The Compassionate Friends at, www.compassionatefriends.org
, or to the Greater Illinois National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
. Tributes may be forwarded to Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
.