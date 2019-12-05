Home

Shirley Angela Duane

Shirley Angela Duane

Shirley Angela Duane, daughter of Angelo L. and Elfrieda M. Chelini, was born December 13, 1927 (in St. Francis Hospital, Evanston, IL,) and passed away November 12, 2019 (in Geneva, IL).

She is survived by her two sisters Carol (Ron) Glomski and Lois (Sam) DeSanto and her beloved children, James (Jane) Valere, Jeanette (Joe) Hakey, Kathryn (Tom) Anderson, and Mary Teresa Duane; 9 grandchildren, James & Laura Valere, Dwayne Hakey, Sara (Joshua) Johnke, Jennifer Hakey, Heather (Ty) Nelson, Erica (Christopher) Heider, Jonathan & Amanda Anderson; and 14 great grandkids. She loved her nieces and nephews, her cousins and their children, and cherished her friends.

Service for family and friends will be in the Chapel of Peace at Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:00 Friday, December 13, 2019.

9900 Grosse Pointe Rd, Skokie, IL 60076.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: National Park Foundation, , Native American Veterans Assistance (NAVA), ASPCA

For full version and service info, visit

dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/skokie-il/shirley-duane-8942498
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019
